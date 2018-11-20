Zaki and Shafrizal suspended for careless riding

Jockey M Zaki and apprentice S Shafrizal have been suspended for two Singapore race days each for careless riding.

Shafrizal's suspension took effect from yesterday and will run until Friday.

Zaki will be sidelined from Saturday as he had been engaged to ride tonight and on Friday. His suspension will be until Dec 2.

Zaki pleaded guilty to careless riding in that approaching the 700m mark in the opening race on Sunday, he permitted his mount Pure White to shift outwards, tightening the running of Parker. This resulted in Parker being checked.

Shafrizal permitted his mount Good News to shift inwards approaching the 1,000m mark in Race 8, severely crowding Dutrow, who was checked, and also tightened Solaris Spectrum's runnig.