Zaki to miss two race days

Jockey M Zaki will miss Friday and Sunday's Kranji meetings following his suspension of two Singapore race days.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that while riding Sandtop over the concluding stages in Race 5 at the Singapore Turf Club Meeting on June 3, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear. This resulted in Major Tom having to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

Zaki has ridden seven winners this season and is in joint-14th position with Mark Ewe in the Singapore jockeys' premiership table, led by Vlad Duric (46 winners).