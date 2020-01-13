ZX Tan secures first win

Rapid Fire (No. 5) giving new apprentice jockey Dennis ZX Tan his first winner in the opening race at Kranji yesterday.

Kranji's new kid on the block, apprentice jockey Dennis Tan Zhi Xian, made it a day to remember yesterday by riding his first career winner.

Listed as ZX Tan on the race card, the 28-year-old showed some ability when he steered his master Jason Lim-trained $108 outsider Rapid Fire from last to first in the opening race.

It was his ninth career ride at his fourth race meeting.

"Reaching the winning post, the feeling is really awesome and great,' said Tan, who was with three-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker before transferring his indenture to Lim last year.

He thanked Lim, riding instructor Matt Pumpa and former champion jockey Richard Lim for the guidance and advice in his riding, as well as to Rapid Fire's owner, Hotspot Racing Stable, for the good ride.

"My boss has been giving me a lot of rides to build up my riding skill," said Tan.

Rapid Fire, who ran only 11 days earlier and finished sixth to Classified, started last yesterday but got up quickly to pass two runners on settling down.

Uncle Lucky and Trigamy disputed the lead, a couple of lengths in front of Super Emperor.

Tan started his move round the bend. Although straightening widest, the Singapore Training Academy for Racing graduate managed to get Rapid Fire making good progress.

The two leaders fought stride for stride until the final 200m, where Trigamy kicked slightly ahead.

But, on the outside, Rapid Fire charged home to win by half a length in the Class 5 race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Hero Star came home well to beat Trigamy by a length for second.

Said Lim: "I have to support him with more rides, let him get used to racing and, yes, he did well on this horse."

Rapid Fire had the blinkers removed for his run yesterday.

"Last week, I ran him he had blinkers on and I noticed that he got a bit keen in his race, so this race, I told Dennis not to worry, just put him behind, you know, the pace is fast, he'll come home," said Lim.

It was Rapid Fire's second success in 11 starts, His first was in March last year, when still trained by David Hill, who has since retired and his stable taken over by Lim.