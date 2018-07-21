A dad's show of support for son at Asean Schools Games

Rudy Sharon (far left) with his family. He drove up to Selangor with his wife and younger children to support older son Muhammad Amirul Miran Muhammad Rizal (in red) at the Asean Schools Games.

With his son representing Singapore in basketball at the Asean Schools Games in Malaysia, Rudy Sharon offered not just words of support, but also action to back up his message.

The 49-year-old drove four hours from Singapore to Cyberjaya, Selangor, with his wife and younger children to watch older son Muhammad Amirul Miran Muhammad Rizal in action against Brunei on Saturday (July 21).

His heart swelled with pride as Amirul, a Secondary 4 student from Assumption English School, represented Singapore in a regional competition for the first time.

Singapore won 117-42, but the score was not the only thing on Rudy's mind as he believes that every opportunity is part of a learning journey and one should not always look at results.

Said Rudy: “Sports helps you because it builds your character and you learn how to co-operate with others in a team sport like basketball.”

Meanwhile, Singapore won two medals through track and field on the first day of competition at the Asean Schools Games on Saturday. Hwa Chong Institution's Jasmin Phua won a silver in discus, while Raffles Institution's Matthew Lee bagged a bronze in shot put.