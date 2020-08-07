Pre-schoolers get a taste of National Day activities

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong (right) and Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin at the Nurture Kids programme yesterday.

It was a morning of fun and action for children across 250 schools yesterday as they participated in a virtual obstacle challenge in the finale of Nurture Kids, a project under Sport Singapore (SportSG)'s GetActive! Singapore programme.

Part of the National Day Observance Ceremony, the kids tackled the specially designed obstacle challenge by carrying out tasks such as crab walks and tyre runs in their respective pre-schools.

The event was flagged off by newly appointed Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in his first public event appearance.

He said: "Nurture Kids gives our kids a head start to a healthy lifestyle. This year, we are finding innovative ways to connect virtually, so that all of us can get active and celebrate National Day through sport.

"Let's build a strong Singapore society that stays healthy together."

Since it started in June, the third edition of Nurture Kids, which was co-organised by SportSG and Obstacle Course Racing Singapore, engaged more than 45,000 children from over 400 pre-schools.

This year's Nurture Kids is one of the projects supported by the Active Enabler Programme, which offers $2 million in grants to various initiatives that encourage the masses to stay active while observing safe distancing.

"It was a good experience for the children to nurture their fundamental movement skills while having fun at the same time," said Thian Ai Ling, general manager of My First Skool and afterschool, NTUC First Campus.

ACTIVE AND HEALTHY

"While the safety of our children is of paramount importance during this Covid-19 period, it is also critical for them to stay active and healthy."

To commemorate Singapore's 55th birthday, Mr Tong, SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin, national athletes Jasmine Goh (marathon), Shayna Ng (bowling), Calvin Sim (cycling), Laura Tan (hockey) and Lucas Ng (speed skater), recited the pledge and sang the national anthem alongside the pre-schoolers in the virtual event.

Mr Tong, Lim and the pre-schoolers also did this year's GetActive! Singapore workout.