Pupils, parents and sports fraternity laud pilot CCA move by MOE

The Ministry of Education also announced that it will be doubling the size of playgrounds in 10 primary schools from 120 sq m to 240 sq m.

The Ministry of Education's (MOE) move to offer more co-curricular activity (CCA) opportunities for pupils, by starting a pilot study with several primary schools to remove selection trials, has been lauded as a step in the right direction by teachers, pupils, parents and several in the sports fraternity.

Many feel that the pilot, announced at the National School Games opening ceremony yesterday by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, is encouraging as it allows children to pursue their interests, which could benefit them in the long run.

Maheshwari Zubin, captain of Anchor Green Primary School's senior division floorball team, has several friends who missed out on the opportunity to take part in a CCA of their choice.

The Primary 6 pupil said: "It's a good initiative because some of my friends weren't selected for their preferred choice and were quite upset about it."

Madam Toh Mong Chian's daughter, who is in Secondary 1, encountered the same situation.

She wanted to take up badminton as a CCA and had gone for her school's trial. But she was not selected and is still waiting to see which CCA she gets.

Said Toh: "Students should be allowed to enjoy school life and enjoy the CCA they are in."

Leaders in the sports fraternity also feel that this could help strengthen the sporting landscape in Singapore.

Cyrus Medora, chief executive officer of Netball Singapore, sees a long-term benefit to the move, saying: "This is excellent news. Let kids enjoy sports, for I think this is what is missing from developing a sporting culture in Singapore.

"Let them develop their love of sport from their enjoyment of it. Then there isn't the pressure of winning at such a young age."

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) deputy president Bernard Tan added: "This is an important move that will benefit all sports in Singapore, including football.

"This will go some way to address declining participation rates in football among children, something that the FAS is trying to address."