Singapore Sports School launches Alumni Association

(From left) Tan Gee Keow, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore Sports School principal Ong Kim Soon and its Alumni Association's president Janice Yun.

The Singapore Sports School (SSP) launched its Alumni Association and handed out two new awards at its awards night yesterday.

The Alumni Association aims to develop a community of former students to both spur each other on as well as inspire current SSP student-athletes.

Members of the association will also be offered opportunities to guide their juniors.

The president of the Alumni Association is SSP alumna Janice Yun, a national ultimate frisbee player and lawyer.

She said: "The Alumni Association is currently working with Sports School to support the Education and Career Guidance initiatives this coming year, which will give student-athletes valuable insight into further schooling options, internship opportunities and diverse career tracks.

"In this way, the Alumni Association and the School will work together in empowering student-athletes to discover their direction and unlock their fullest potential as they progress into the next phase of their life."

SSP principal Ong Kim Soon added: "The setting up of the Alumni Association provides the structure for the 'big brothers and sisters' to guide and support the juniors, while the two inaugural awards are a boost for the sport ecosystem."

The new gongs are the Annabel Pennefather Excellence Award and Tan Howe Liang Excellence Award, which are funded by the International Women's Forum Singapore Education Grant and Singapore Olympic Foundation respectively.

The late Pennefather was a trailblazer for women in sport while Tan was Singapore's first Olympic medallist.

Criteria for the awards include outstanding sports achievements, strong leadership, passion, integrity, moral character and conduct and community spirit.

The winners of the Annabel Pennefather Excellence Award were Eunice Lim (table tennis) and Au Yeong Wai Yhann (squash).

The Tan Howe Liang Excellence Award was presented to Nicholas Rachmadi (triathlon) and Jowen Lim (wushu).