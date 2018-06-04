11 wins out of 11 for Albirex

Singapore Premier League leaders Albirex Niigata's perfect run showed no signs of ending as the Japanese side thrashed Brunei DPMM 5-0 at the Jurong East Stadium last night, making it 11 wins out of 11.

Second-placed Tampines Rovers, who have two games in hand, made sure the gap stayed at 14 points by beating the Young Lions 3-1 at Our Tampines Hub.

Meanwhile, Warriors FC recorded their first win of the season by defeating Hougang United 2-0 at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Saturday, while Geylang International pipped Balestier Khalsa 2-1.