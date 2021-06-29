Singapore Football

AFC Champions League: Tampines Rovers left to rue late sucker punch

Tampines' Marc Ryan Tan (in black) finding a way through. PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Jun 29, 2021 06:00 am

Tampines Rovers were left to rue several missed chances in their second Asian Football Confederation Champions League match, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Chiangrai United last night.

The Stags, who lost 2-0 to Japan's Gamba Osaka on their debut last Friday, came up short against the Thai FA Cup winners at the Bunyodkor Football Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

An 87th-minute sucker punch from Sivakorn Tiatrakul was enough to condemn the Stags to another defeat.

Tampines impressed against the Thai side, but lacked finishing. They came close twice in the first seven minutes and also hit the post twice during the match.

A spot of drama arrived in the 70th minute as the match was stopped for seven minutes after the stadium's lights went out.

When play resumed, Tampines pressed hard for the opener but the goal arrived at the other end.

In the 87th minute, Somkid Chamnarnsilp's cross somehow found Sivakorn, who sent it past Syazwan Buhari in goal.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said: "We definitely played well enough to get something from this game... At this level, it's a matter of fine margins."

The Stags will next face South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Thursday. - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

