AFF Suzuki Cup might not be held this year

This year's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup, which was scheduled from Nov 23 to Dec 31, could be postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move was proposed during an AFF emergency committee meeting held virtually and chaired by its president Khiev Sameth on Monday.

AFF vice-president Tran Quoc Tuan told Vietnamese media: "The committee will continue to discuss and arrive at a solution."

The biennial tournament, won by Vietnam two years ago, will retain its previous format, which will see teams playing home and away games from the group stage to the final.

However, travelling remains an issue as bans or quarantines are in place to curb virus transmission.

It remains to be seen when these measures will be lifted, due to the rapidly changing situation. For instance, locally transmitted cases were detected in Vietnam last week, more than three months after the last reported cases.