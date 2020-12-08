AFF Suzuki Cup postponed again to next December

Originally scheduled for last month and later postponed to April 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup has been rescheduled again and will now take place next December.

In a statement yesterday, the AFF said: "This decision reflects the continued priority of AFF, which is the health and safety of everyone, and has also been made to provide greater certainty to all of the event's stakeholders, including the AFF member associations, teams, players and officials, commercial partners and fans."

Singapore are the second- most successful team in the competition's history with four titles, one behind Thailand.

However, the Lions have not made it past the group stage into the two-legged semi-finals in the three editions after they last won the tournament in 2012.

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong said: "We support the decision to postpone the tournament because this allows more time for the pandemic situation to stabilise, and give the Lions more time to prepare and get back into the groove of things."