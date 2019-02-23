AIA unveiled as title sponsor of Singapore Premier League

Insurance giant AIA Singapore was unveiled as the new title sponsor of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) at a signing ceremony ahead of the Community Shield at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

As part of the two-year deal, AIA Singapore will also be the title sponsor of the Community Shield, which Home United claimed after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Albirex Niigata. The full-time score was 0-0.

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong said they are delighted to welcome AIA Singapore on board.

He added: "With AIA Singapore’s existing ties to football and notable presence in the Asia-Pacific region, we believe that this partnership will help us to achieve our goal of improving the vibrancy of local football and raising the standards of football in Singapore.

“In line with the FAS’ objective of increasing participation at the grassroots level, there are also plans to work together to reach out and target the community, especially the youth. I am certain that together with AIA Singapore, we will be able to do more and we look forward to having a fruitful partnership.”

AIA Singapore CEO Patrick Teow said: “AIA’s strong ties with football through our global partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (Spurs) makes supporting local football a natural choice for AIA Singapore.

"We are also exploring opportunities to tap into our Spurs partnership to provide Singapore opportunities to engage with the English Premier League club, particularly ahead of their tour of Asia this year. These are new initiatives we are introducing as part of AIA Centennial celebrations; as we aim to deliver on our promise to enable healthier, longer and better lives in Singapore.”