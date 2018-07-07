Albirex and sponsor contribute to community

Albirex Niigata chairman Daisuke Korenaga (far right) presenting a portable Soken magnetic therapy device to Yuhua CCMC chairman Arthur Chong (centre), as Yuhua CSC chairman Lim Chock Sing looks on.

Singapore Premier League team Albirex Niigata, in collaboration with one of their sponsors Soken Medical, have continued their engagement with the community.

On Friday (July 6), Soken, a Japanese company that deals with electro-magnetic instruments, donated six sets of therapy devices estimated to be worth around $40,000 to the Yuhua Community Club.

Soken CEO Hiromi Ishiwatari made the presentation at a ceremony at Yuhua CC. According to Soken, the devices improve blood circulation, and will be housed at Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre in Jurong for residents’ use.

The donation comes as part of Albirex’s longstanding efforts to engage the Yuhua community in which they are based, and also to act as a bridge between their corporate partners and the community.

Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga said: “One of our dreams is for all Yuhua people to be in good health.

“Yuhua is part of the Albirex family, and we exist for Singapore and the people here.”

Since penning a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yuhua Community Sports Club (CSC) in 2013, Albirex have also been involved in multiple outreach projects.

This includes the Yuhua-Albirex Football Academy, which was established in 2014, as well as a sports development fund that was launched last year.

As part of the MOU, the club also donates $1 to Yuhua CSC for every spectator that attends an Albirex game, with a total of $92,836 raised over the past five years.

Yuhua CSC chairman Lim Chock Sing believes the partnership has been a fruitful one. He said: “This is one of the best partnerships you’ll find with any CSC, and in terms of programmes they have shown real commitment and also good development."

On the field, Albirex have shown real commitment too. The Japanese club, who retained all four trophies on offer in local football last season, have maintained a perfect record in this SPL season after 14 matches.

They host Warriors FC at the Jurong East Stadium on Sunday (July 8, 5.30pm).