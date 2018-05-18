Singapore Football

Albirex can win SPL even with U-19 squad: Raab

Juergen Raab. TNP FILE PHOTO
Sharifah Munirah
May 18, 2018 06:00 am

Despite fielding a new-look team, quadruple champions Albirex Niigata have won all their eight matches and top the nine-team Singapore Premier League.

Tampines Rovers coach Juergen Raab believes the White Swans could even field an Under-19 squad and still emerge as SPL champions.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE
TAMPINES ROVERS ALBIREX NIIGATA

He told The New Paper: "Every season, Albirex have a wide selection of quality players from Japan and not many experienced players can even match their quality.

"They can bring U-19 or U-20 players and they will still be good for the title because they are 100 per cent fit and well-trained since young."

Albirex are largely an U-23 side with the exception of veteran goalkeeper Yosuke Nozawa.

Raab said: "Albirex look like champions, because nobody can beat them... yet."

Albirex win 8th straight game

As the Stags prepare to take on Albirex this Sunday, he is wary of the fleet-footed Japanese forwards who are known to capitalise on opponents' errors.

Hoping for a better performance after their 2-1 Community Shield defeat by the White Swans, Raab urges his men to strive for a home win.

"I want to see us bring a top performance against Albirex after our unlucky last-minute loss to them in our first match," he said.

But Tampines will be missing defender Irfan Najeeb, who is out for four weeks with a sprained ankle, Safirul Sulaiman, who twisted his knee, and Irwan Shah, who is still nursing a knee injury.

Forward Khairul Amri is also out due to a suspension.

"It will be a challenge for us," said Raab.

"But we will do what is necessary to beat Albirex."

- SHARIFAH MUNIRAH

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

  • Balestier Khalsa v Home United (8.30pm, National Stadium)
  • Hougang United v Young Lions (8.30pm, Hougang Stadium)

SUNDAY'S FIXTURE

  • Warriors v Geylang International (8.30pm, National Stadium)

