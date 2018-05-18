Albirex can win SPL even with U-19 squad: Raab

Despite fielding a new-look team, quadruple champions Albirex Niigata have won all their eight matches and top the nine-team Singapore Premier League.

Tampines Rovers coach Juergen Raab believes the White Swans could even field an Under-19 squad and still emerge as SPL champions.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE TAMPINES ROVERS ALBIREX NIIGATA

He told The New Paper: "Every season, Albirex have a wide selection of quality players from Japan and not many experienced players can even match their quality.

"They can bring U-19 or U-20 players and they will still be good for the title because they are 100 per cent fit and well-trained since young."

Albirex are largely an U-23 side with the exception of veteran goalkeeper Yosuke Nozawa.

Raab said: "Albirex look like champions, because nobody can beat them... yet."

As the Stags prepare to take on Albirex this Sunday, he is wary of the fleet-footed Japanese forwards who are known to capitalise on opponents' errors.

Hoping for a better performance after their 2-1 Community Shield defeat by the White Swans, Raab urges his men to strive for a home win.

"I want to see us bring a top performance against Albirex after our unlucky last-minute loss to them in our first match," he said.

But Tampines will be missing defender Irfan Najeeb, who is out for four weeks with a sprained ankle, Safirul Sulaiman, who twisted his knee, and Irwan Shah, who is still nursing a knee injury.

Forward Khairul Amri is also out due to a suspension.

"It will be a challenge for us," said Raab.

"But we will do what is necessary to beat Albirex."

- SHARIFAH MUNIRAH

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

Balestier Khalsa v Home United (8.30pm, National Stadium)

Hougang United v Young Lions (8.30pm, Hougang Stadium)

SUNDAY'S FIXTURE