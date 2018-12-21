Albirex chairman named CEO of J2 parent club

Albirex Niigata (Singapore) chairman Daisuke Korenaga has been appointed CEO of their parent club in Japan.

Albirex (Singapore), who finished the 2018 season unbeaten as they claimed every trophy on offer for the third year in a row, made the announcement yesterday.

Korenaga, 41, will assume the appointment at the parent club, who play in the second-tier J2 League, on Jan 1.

But he will continue to be chairman of the Singapore side, an appointment that he took up in 2008.

Under his leadership, Albirex have not only been successful on the pitch, but are also making an impact off it.

Six years of partnership with the Yuhua Community Sports Club have yielded a football academy and nearly $120,000 in donations to the CSC.