Albirex chairman named CEO of J2 parent club
Albirex Niigata (Singapore) chairman Daisuke Korenaga has been appointed CEO of their parent club in Japan.
Albirex (Singapore), who finished the 2018 season unbeaten as they claimed every trophy on offer for the third year in a row, made the announcement yesterday.
Korenaga, 41, will assume the appointment at the parent club, who play in the second-tier J2 League, on Jan 1.
But he will continue to be chairman of the Singapore side, an appointment that he took up in 2008.
Under his leadership, Albirex have not only been successful on the pitch, but are also making an impact off it.
Six years of partnership with the Yuhua Community Sports Club have yielded a football academy and nearly $120,000 in donations to the CSC.
Murillo for loan deal with Barca
Valencia defender Jeison Murillo is set to sign a six-month loan deal with La Liga champions Barcelona, Spanish media reported.
Spain's AS newspaper said yesterday that Barca will pay Valencia 2 million euros (S$3.13m) and will reserve the right to sign Murillo permanently for 25m euros when the loan deal expires in June.
Barca's defence has been left short due to France centre-back Samuel Umtiti needing treatment on his knee and Thomas Vermaelen, whose Nou Camp career has been blighted by injury, being ruled out for at least a month with a calf problem.
Murillo, 26, moved from Colombia to Italy aged 18 to play for Udinese, later joining Spain's Granada before moving to Inter Milan in 2015.
He joined Valencia on loan in 2017, making a permanent move in August, but has made only three appearances this season. - REUTERS
