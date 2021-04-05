Singapore Football

Albirex hold slim lead at the top after 1-0 SPL win over Geylang

Apr 05, 2021 06:00 am

Defending champions Albirex Niigata returned to the top of the Singapore Premier League table after a Takahiro Tezuka goal gave them a 1-0 win over Geylang International at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday.

The White Swans, who have three wins and a draw, hold a one-point cushion over second-placed Hougang United, who thrashed Tampines Rovers 5-1 on Saturday.

In yesterday's other game, Balestier Khalsa trounced Tanjong Pagar United 4-0 at the Toa Payoh Stadium, with goals by Faizal Raffi, Kristijan Krajcek (two) and Sime Zuzul.

Football

Ex-Lion M. Kumar dies at 69

