Albirex, Home to meet on Feb 23 for Community Shield

Albirex Niigata will face Home United at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 23 for the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser to the 2019 domestic football season.

But, unlike recent years, the clash will not double up as a fixture in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), which kicks off the following week with Geylang International hosting Albirex at Our Tampines Hub on March 2.

This season, eight local-based SPL clubs will be sharing four regional stadiums:

Bishan Stadium (Balestier Khalsa and Home)

Jalan Besar Stadium (Hougang United and Young Lions)

Jurong East Stadium (Albirex and Warriors FC)

Our Tampines Hub (Geylang and Tampines Rovers)

OPENING WEEK'S FIXTURES

March 2 (Sat)

Geylang International v Albirex Niigata (Our Tampines Hub)

Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Jalan Besar Stadium)

March 3 (Sun)

Home United v Brunei DPMM (Bishan Stadium)

Hougang United v Tampines Rovers (Jalan Besar Stadium)