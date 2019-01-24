Albirex, Home to meet on Feb 23 for Community Shield
Albirex Niigata will face Home United at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 23 for the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser to the 2019 domestic football season.
But, unlike recent years, the clash will not double up as a fixture in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), which kicks off the following week with Geylang International hosting Albirex at Our Tampines Hub on March 2.
This season, eight local-based SPL clubs will be sharing four regional stadiums:
- Bishan Stadium (Balestier Khalsa and Home)
- Jalan Besar Stadium (Hougang United and Young Lions)
- Jurong East Stadium (Albirex and Warriors FC)
- Our Tampines Hub (Geylang and Tampines Rovers)
OPENING WEEK'S FIXTURES
March 2 (Sat)
- Geylang International v Albirex Niigata (Our Tampines Hub)
- Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Jalan Besar Stadium)
March 3 (Sun)
- Home United v Brunei DPMM (Bishan Stadium)
- Hougang United v Tampines Rovers (Jalan Besar Stadium)
*Above matches at 5.30pm. Full listing at fas.org.sg/competitions/fixtures
