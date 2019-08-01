Albirex Niigata in aid of other athletes

Albirex Niigata, the Singapore Premier League's defending champions, have raised $924 for the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund through ticket sales during their July 13 match against Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium.

The fund's beneficiaries included powerlifting brothers Matthew and Matthias Yap, who have won multiple gold medals at Asian meets and hold several national records.

Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenaga said: "It is our privilege that we are able to use our football activities to help under-resourced athletes in Singapore who do not get enough funding for training and representing Singapore on the world stage."

Ang Peng Siong, the fund's chairman, expressed his gratitude to Albirex.

He said: "We look forward to more such collaborations with the club down the line, and hope to work more closely with the club to support their corporate social responsibility initiatives."