Albirex Niigata crash out of Singapore Cup
Four-time defending champions Albirex Niigata crashed out of the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup after losing 1-0 to Brunei DPMM at the Jurong East Stadium last night.
DPMM midfielder Azwan Ali's long-range effort in the 12th minute sent the Singapore Premier League champions into the Cup semi-finals as Group B winners, along with runners-up Geylang International, who defeated Hougang United 2-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
Over in Group A, Tampines Rovers and Warriors FC also progressed into the last four. Tampines defeated Home United 3-0 at Our Tampines Hub to top the group, while the Warriors' 0-0 draw with Balestier Khalsa at the Bishan Stadium was enough to secure passage.
The first leg of the two-legged semi-finals will take place on Saturday, with the second scheduled for next Wednesday. Tampines will play Geylang, while DPMM take on Warriors. The final is on Nov 2.
