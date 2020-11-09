Albirex Niigata hot on Tampines’ tail with 4-0 SPL win over Hougang

Albirex Niigata reduced the gap on Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Tampines Rovers to two points, after the White Swans stormed to a 4-0 victory over Hougang United last night.

Albirex, who were crowned league champions from 2016 to 2018, pounced on defensive lapses to secure a resounding victory at the Jurong East Stadium and capitalised on the Stags' 1-1 draw with Geylang International in the Eastern Derby on Saturday.

Keiji Shigetomi's side moved into second place in the standings at the midway point of the SPL season, thanks to second-half goals from Hiroyoshi Kamata (55th minute), Kenta Kurishima (69), Tomoyuki Doi (77) and Rio Sakuma (90+2).

Hougang, vying for an AFC Cup spot, are sixth in the eight-team SPL, seven points adrift of Tampines, with seven games remaining.