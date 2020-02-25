Albirex Niigata skipper Kazuki Hashioka wants to be king of assists

Albirex Niigata right-back Kazuki Hashioka has two goals and two assists in six pre-season matches.

Albirex Niigata's new captain Kazuki Hashioka does not need to look far for his footballing inspiration.

The 23-year-old's younger brother Daiki, 20, made his bow for Japan two months ago, after an impressive Asian Champions League campaign for Urawa Red Diamonds, for whom he scored twice on debut and created the winner in the second leg of the semi-final.

Kazuki told The New Paper: "I'm very proud of my brother. I use him as my motivation.

"When I was back in Japan, I used to watch him play and when I hear the crowd cheer for him, I feel inspired...

"Although he is three years younger, we used to play together in Urawa's youth team, he'd play as right-back and I would move to centre-back...

"I hope to make it back to the J1 League and play on the same stage as my brother."

Apart from their shared bloodline, the similarities between the pair run deep - both came through the youth ranks at Urawa, both are right-backs and both have an attacking streak.

Despite Daiki's burgeoning profile as one of the brightest young attacking fullbacks in Japan with four goals and four assists last season, Kazuki joked that he was slightly better at going forward than his younger sibling.

But the Albirex skipper, who arrived from Japanese fifth-tier side Tokyo 23 last month, was more serious about his personal target for his debut Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, which kicks off this Saturday.

Kazuki wants to top the assist chart.

He said: "My personal target is to get as many goals and assists as possible, and contribute in terms of attacking and being a winner...

"How many did last year's best assist-maker have? I want to be top (of the assist chart) this year."

Ryutaro Megumi, Christopher van Huizen and Andrei Varankou shared the honours with 10 assists apiece in the SPL last season.

IMPRESSIVE PRE-SEASON

During Albirex's six pre-season matches, Kazuki chipped in with two goals and two assists.

His performances in pre-season and training have one of his new teammates purring.

Last year's The New Paper Dollah Kassim Award winner Iman Hakim Ibrahim, 17, who will be making his SPL debut for Albirex this season, told TNP: "The player who has consistently impressed me is Kazuki Hashioka.

"Every day, he gives 100 per cent. He is a really important player for the team.

"He's a complete player. He can defend well, he can attack well. He's quite versatile and also he is a leader in the team."

And it is that leadership quality that Kazuki feels sets him apart from his more illustrious sibling. He said: "Of course, as the older brother, I feel that my leadership skills are better.

"I communicate better because I like to talk to people."