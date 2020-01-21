Singapore Football

Albirex Niigata spread Chinese New Year cheer with goodie bags

Albirex Niigata spread Chinese New Year cheer with goodie bags
PHOTO: ALBIREX NIIGATA FC (S)
Jan 21, 2020 06:00 am

Albirex Niigata's Ryoya Taniguchi (No. 13) and Sharul Nizam handed out goodie bags containing 1kg rice packages to senior residents of Yuhua neighbourhood on Sunday. Along with other volunteers, the club helped spread Chinese New Year cheer by distributing 3,600 goodie bags, with Albirex donating 2,000kg of rice from Japan.

Tanjong Pagar Utd given green light to play in S'pore Premier League
Singapore Football

Tanjong Pagar to play in SPL

Related Stories

Confirmed: Financially troubled Warriors to sit out new SPL season

Zulfahmi Arifin returns to Thailand's top-tier league

Former Socceroos skipper Aurelio Vidmar gets new Home

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football