Albirex Niigata spread Chinese New Year cheer with goodie bags
Albirex Niigata's Ryoya Taniguchi (No. 13) and Sharul Nizam handed out goodie bags containing 1kg rice packages to senior residents of Yuhua neighbourhood on Sunday. Along with other volunteers, the club helped spread Chinese New Year cheer by distributing 3,600 goodie bags, with Albirex donating 2,000kg of rice from Japan.
