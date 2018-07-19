Albirex win 5-1, but coach says it's their worst match

Albirex Niigata coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga was stern-faced and did not hide his disappointment with his players even after they crushed the Young Lions 5-1 yesterday at the Jurong East Stadium for their 17th win in a row.

The all-conquering Japanese side are top of the nine-team Singapore Premier League standings on 51 points, 21 points ahead of Tampines Rovers, who drew 1-1 with Brunei DPMM in the other game yesterday.

Yoshinaga's men could seal a third straight title if they can defeat Balestier on Sunday or the Bruneian team drop points against Home United on Saturday.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE ALBIREX NIIGATA YOUNG LIONS 5 1 (Kenya Takahashi 35, Taku Morinaga 38, Shuhei Hoshino 70, Taku Morinaga 79, Daiki Asaoka 90) (Hami Syahin 33)

But, first, Yoshinaga wants to see improvement in his charges. "This match is our worst match," the Japanese tactician said through a translator.

"We have to improve our performance. If we continue to have this kind of bad match, we will never have a future."

Albirex had fallen behind first before winning with five goals.

To neutralise the White Swans' technical and tactical brilliance, the Young Lions opted to frustrate them with man-to-man marking before hitting on the counter once possession is won.

That determined approach was rewarded in the 28th minute when midfielder Zulqarnaen Suzliman crossed into the box for fellow midfielder Hami Syahin to trap before volleying into the net. But the joy was short-lived as the hosts regrouped and scored five goals.