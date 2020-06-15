Baihakki Khaizan joins Tampines Rovers on 18-month deal

Signing for Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Tampines Rovers was "the best father's day gift ever", veteran defender Baihakki Khaizan said yesterday.

The 36-year-old, who left Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap in April, inked an 18-month deal with the Stags yesterday.

Under the terms of the contract, Baihakki would play for free this season, should the SPL resume after being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he would be on a salaried contract next year.

Baihakki, who has mostly played for clubs in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand since 2009, was hoping to stay in Singapore, as he wanted to "be there for my children's milestones".

"I had already planned that this would be my last year playing overseas," the father of three told The New Paper yesterday.

"With the pandemic and also having missed being there for my children over the years, my main priority now is my family... It's time to be a real father.

"So, when the chance to join Tampines came, I was very lucky and grateful... especially since I had already prepared myself for being clubless this season."

Stags coach Gavin Lee said: "We are pleased... Having an addition like Bai, further fuels the passion and intention we have to continuously improve to play at even higher standards."