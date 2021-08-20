Singapore Football

Balestier Khalsa end 10-match winless run

A hat-trick by Sime Zuzul helped Balestier Khalsa beat Tampines Rovers 5-2 at the Toa Payoh Stadium last night to end their 10-match winless run in the Singapore Premier League.

Kristijan Krajcek and Zuzul put the Tigers 2-0 up after just 14 minutes, but the Stags went into the break at 2-2 thanks to Zehrudin Mehmedovic's brace.

Zuzul then scored two more in the second half, with Shuhei Hoshino netting the other.

