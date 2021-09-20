Balestier Khalsa player tests positive for Covid-19

A Balestier Khalsa player has tested positive for Covid-19, both the club and the Football Association of Singapore announced last night.

The Balestier squad has also begun self-isolation after the player returned the positive result during the mandatory weekly pooled swab tests that all Singapore Premier League (SPL) players and club officials have to undergo.

Their training sessions will be suspended for the next 10 days.

The club said in a Facebook post last night that the player was self-isolating and awaiting further action by the Ministry of Health.

Balestier's players and team officials will also undergo fast and easy testing (FET) tomorrow and on Thursday, before a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test on Saturday.

Their next two SPL games, against Hougang United on Friday and Geylang International on Sept 29, will be rescheduled.

Deep cleaning protocols have also started at the Toa Payoh Stadium and Jalan Besar Stadium.

This is the fifth Covid-19 case reported in the SPL.

Last week, a Geylang player returned a positive test.

In July, two Tampines Rovers players also tested positive on returning to Singapore after playing in the Asian Champions League in Uzbekistan.

Hougang United's Lionel Tan tested positive in April last year.