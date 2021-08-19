Singapore Football

Balestier Khalsa sack skipper-goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam

Balestier Khalsa sack skipper-goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam
Zaiful Nizam. PHOTO: \BALESTIER KHALSA
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Aug 19, 2021 06:00 am

Balestier Khalsa captain and goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam was sacked by the club yesterday following an internal disciplinary inquiry.

The Singapore Premier League side said in a statement on its Facebook page that they have terminated his contract.

The Straits Times understands he was in the second year of a two-year deal and has seven days to appeal against the decision.

On Monday, the SPL club announced the suspension of the 34-year-old "for his refusal to play" against the Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium last Saturday "when called upon to play in the match".

In that game, Zacharial Leong, 23, started in goal for the first time this season for Balestier. They were 4-0 down at half-time against the bottom side and eventually lost 4-2.

Zaiful, who has three caps for Singapore and played more than 200 games for Balestier, could not be reached for comment.

Singapore Football

Tigers suspend skipper Zaiful

Related Stories

Lion City Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon gets first win on third try

Singapore ref Taqi reaches another milestone with Olympic appointment

Lion City Sailors face champions Albirex in test of title credentials

Balestier, who are second from bottom in the eight-team league following a winless run of 10 games, host Tampines Rovers at the Toa Payoh Stadium tonight.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football

David Lee

Sports Correspondent
davidlee@sph.com.sg
Read articles by David Lee