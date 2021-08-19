Balestier Khalsa sack skipper-goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam

Balestier Khalsa captain and goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam was sacked by the club yesterday following an internal disciplinary inquiry.

The Singapore Premier League side said in a statement on its Facebook page that they have terminated his contract.

The Straits Times understands he was in the second year of a two-year deal and has seven days to appeal against the decision.

On Monday, the SPL club announced the suspension of the 34-year-old "for his refusal to play" against the Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium last Saturday "when called upon to play in the match".

In that game, Zacharial Leong, 23, started in goal for the first time this season for Balestier. They were 4-0 down at half-time against the bottom side and eventually lost 4-2.

Zaiful, who has three caps for Singapore and played more than 200 games for Balestier, could not be reached for comment.

Balestier, who are second from bottom in the eight-team league following a winless run of 10 games, host Tampines Rovers at the Toa Payoh Stadium tonight.