Balestier Khalsa suspend Zaiful Nizam for refusing to play

Balestier Khalsa last night announced that they have suspended captain and goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam "pending an internal disciplinary inquiry for his refusal to play" against the Young Lions last Saturday.

Balestier, who are second last in the table, lost the match 4-2.

They were 4-0 down at half-time against the Singapore Premier League's bottom side with Zacharial Leong, 23, making his goalkeeping debut for the Tigers.

The Young Lions' only other win this season also came against Balestier on July 31, but 34-year-old Zaiful was between the sticks in that 3-2 defeat.

Those two results came either side of an impressive 1-1 draw against second-placed Lion City Sailors. The Tigers have not won in their last 10 matches.