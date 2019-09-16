Brunei DPMM clinch Singapore Premier League title

Brunei DPMM have won the SPL title with two games to spare.

Brunei DPMM have been crowned champions of the Singapore Premier League after nearest challengers Hougang United could manage only a 4-4 draw with Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Hougang fought back after Geylang forward Fareez Farhan bagged a first-half hat-trick, but it was not enough.

Shahfiq Ghani and Faris Ramli pulled back goals for Hougang either side of half-time, but Shawal Anuar made it 4-2 to Geylang.

Shahfiq and Faris scored again in the last 15 minutes to make it 4-4, but a draw was all they managed and it meant that Hougang, who have only one game left, are four points behind DPMM, who have two matches remaining.

The Bruneian side were last crowned champions in 2015, after which Albirex Niigata stamped their dominance from 2016 to last year.

Meanwhile, Young Lions striker Ilhan Fandi became the fourth youngest player to score in SPL history when he found the net in a 4-1 loss to Albirex at the Jurong East Stadium.

Ilhan, the third son of local legend and Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad, was making his first start at 16 years and 331 days.