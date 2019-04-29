Brunei DPMM go five points clear

Brunei DPMM went five points clear at the top of the Singapore Premier League by defeating second-placed Hougang United 3-2 at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium last night with an injury-time goal by Hendra Azam.

Blake Ricciuto opened accounts for DPMM in the 20th minute, but Stipe Plazibat turned the tables with a 53rd-minute strike and a penalty three minutes later.

DPMM made it 2-2 through an Andrei Varankou penalty in the 65th minute, before Azam's late winner.

Meanwhile, Balestier Khalsa pipped Warriors FC 2-1 at the Bishan Stadium.