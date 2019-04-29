Singapore Football

Brunei DPMM go five points clear

Apr 29, 2019 06:00 am

Brunei DPMM went five points clear at the top of the Singapore Premier League by defeating second-placed Hougang United 3-2 at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium last night with an injury-time goal by Hendra Azam.

Blake Ricciuto opened accounts for DPMM in the 20th minute, but Stipe Plazibat turned the tables with a 53rd-minute strike and a penalty three minutes later.

DPMM made it 2-2 through an Andrei Varankou penalty in the 65th minute, before Azam's late winner.

Meanwhile, Balestier Khalsa pipped Warriors FC 2-1 at the Bishan Stadium.

Tampines Rovers can’t wait to regain their rhythm
Singapore Football

Stags can't wait to regain their rhythm

Related Stories

Brunei DPMM level with SPL leaders Tampines Rovers

Fandi issues challenge to SEA Games hopefuls

Two senior Lions can play in this year's SEA Games

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football