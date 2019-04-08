Singapore Football

Brunei DPMM level with SPL leaders Tampines Rovers

Apr 08, 2019 06:00 am

Brunei DPMM went level on points with Singapore Premier League leaders Tampines Rovers after a 2-1 victory over the Stags in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday.

DPMM, who have a game in hand, condemned Tampines to their first defeat in eight matches in all competitions this season.

The Bruneian side went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Belarusian striker Andrei Varankou.

Azwan Ali Rahman made it 2-0 in the 60th minute before Khairul Amri, who came on as a substitute, halved the deficit for the Singapore side six minutes from time.

