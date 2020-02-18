Brunei DPMM pull out of Community Shield due to virus

Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Brunei DPMM have withdrawn from this Saturday's AIA Community Shield against Tampines Rovers, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement last night that it has been "notified by Brunei DPMM of its precautionary travel restrictions in light of the current Covid-19 situation".

There have been no reported cases of the virus in Brunei.

FAS added that it is reviewing all options and will reveal more information about Saturday's curtain-raiser at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

DPMM's withdrawal from the Community Shield has also cast doubts on their participation in the SPL, which kicks off on Feb 29. The club did not respond to TNP's calls by press time.