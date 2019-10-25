Brunei DPMM striker Andrei Varankou in line for a double

Brunei DPMM hotshot Andrei Varankou fired his team to the Singapore Premier League title with his tally of 21 goals in 22 games this season.

Now the Belarusian, 30, is in line to become the first to bag both the AIA Top Scorer award and the AIA Player of the Year accolade since Croatian striker Mislav Karoglan did it with the Warriors in 2011.

But Varankou will have to fend off the challenge of two Lions - Hougang United striker Faris Ramli and Tampines Rovers midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman.

Faris, 27, is just behind Varankou on the scoring charts with his 16-goal tally, while Shahdan, 31, has been the Stags ' midfield metronome.

Another player, Albirex Niigata playmaker Kyoga Nakamura, could also leave the FAS Nite next Thursday with two trophies in his hands.

The 23-year-old Japanese has been nominated for the Komoco Motors Young Player of the Year award, along with teammate Kaishu Yamazaki and Home United's Hami Syahin.

Nakamura is also in line to win the Mitre Goal of the Year gong for his 35-metre lob in a 3-3 draw with Home United on July 18.

He will be coming up against Geylang International's Barry Maguire, who scored an exquisite half-volley against the Young Lions on Aug 30 and Hougang United's Shahfiq Ghani, who netted a long-range effort against DPMM on Sept 29.

Both Geylang coach Mohd Noor Ali and Hougang tactician Clement Teo are up for the Singapore Pools Coach of the Year award, along with DPMM's Adrian Pennock.

Besides other awards, there will also be a Team of the Year presentation to recognise the league's best XI.