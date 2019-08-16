Singapore Football

Danelle Tan, 14, youngest to score for Singapore women's national team

Aug 16, 2019 06:00 am

Teenager Danelle Tan became the youngest player to score for the Singapore women's football team last night.

The forward, 14, converted an injury-time penalty when the Lionesses lost 2-1 to Timor Leste in their opening game of the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship in Thailand.

Timor Leste had led 2-0 through Luselia Fernandes (59th) and Dolores Costa (73rd), before Danelle pulled one back on her senior competitive debut.

Singapore, who are 123rd in the Fifa world rankings, meet 39th-ranked Thailand tomorrow.

