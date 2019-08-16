Danelle Tan, 14, youngest to score for Singapore women's national team
Teenager Danelle Tan became the youngest player to score for the Singapore women's football team last night.
The forward, 14, converted an injury-time penalty when the Lionesses lost 2-1 to Timor Leste in their opening game of the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship in Thailand.
Timor Leste had led 2-0 through Luselia Fernandes (59th) and Dolores Costa (73rd), before Danelle pulled one back on her senior competitive debut.
Singapore, who are 123rd in the Fifa world rankings, meet 39th-ranked Thailand tomorrow.
