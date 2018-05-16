Djokovic runs riot in Rome
Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic strolled into the second round of the Italian Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a morale-boosting 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov.
The Serb turned in a convincing display to win in under an hour in Rome.
Djokovic plunged to 18th in the latest world rankings released on Monday, but believes that he can go far in this tournament, where he finished runner-up last year.
Japan's Kei Nishikori, who like Djokovic is making his way back from injury, beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7/5), 6-4. - REUTERS
