Djokovic runs riot in Rome

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic strolled into the second round of the Italian Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a morale-boosting 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov.

The Serb turned in a convincing display to win in under an hour in Rome.

Djokovic plunged to 18th in the latest world rankings released on Monday, but believes that he can go far in this tournament, where he finished runner-up last year.