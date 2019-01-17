Singapore Football

Epson extends deal with Geylang International

Epson S'pore MD Toshimitsu Tanaka (left) and GIFC chairman Ben Teng. PHOTO: EPSON S'PORE
Jan 17, 2019 06:00 am

Epson Singapore and Geylang International Football Club (GIFC) have announced the renewal of their partnership for the fourth year running, with Epson as the club's platinum sponsor until the end of the year.

Epson Singapore's managing director Toshimitsu Tanaka and GIFC chairman Ben Teng reaffirmed their ties at a signing ceremony at Warren Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

