Epson extends deal with Geylang International
Epson Singapore and Geylang International Football Club (GIFC) have announced the renewal of their partnership for the fourth year running, with Epson as the club's platinum sponsor until the end of the year.
Epson Singapore's managing director Toshimitsu Tanaka and GIFC chairman Ben Teng reaffirmed their ties at a signing ceremony at Warren Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
