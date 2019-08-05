Singapore Football

Epson Youth Challenge draws record participation

Footballers putting their best foot forward at the Epson Youth Challenge at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. TNP PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN
Aug 05, 2019 06:00 am

A record number of over 1,500 participants took part in this year's Epson Youth Challenge, a week-long football tournament across six categories, which wrapped up at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Held in conjunction with Pesta Sukan and organised by Singapore Premier League side Geylang International, ActiveSG and the Football Association of Singapore, the event thrilled families with its carnival-like atmosphere.

Epson Singapore's regional managing director Munenori Ando said: "The success of this tournament is testament to Epson's strong commitment to providing a springboard for young sporting talent to grow and spur the development of Singapore's sports scene."

