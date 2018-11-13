Eriksson impressed by Fandi's Lions

Philippines coach Sven-Goran Eriksson (left) shakes hands with Lions winger Faris Ramli and interim coach Fandi Ahmad (centre) during a press conference ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup match in Bacolod City.

Sven-Goran Eriksson admitted that he was impressed by Singapore ahead of his first match in charge of the Philippines tonight.

The 70-year-old is a shrewd tactician, having won a host of trophies in European club football and managed England and the Ivory Coast at the World Cup Finals.

GROUP B PHILIPPINES SINGAPORE

Ahead of his team's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup opener against the Lions at the Panaad Stadium in the Philippines, Eriksson spoke about the "good combinations" between the Lions front four led by striker Ikhsan Fandi, 19, and the pace of right-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman, 20.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at Bacolod's Seda Capitol Hotel yesterday, the former Lazio, Benfica and Manchester City boss said: "I know that we have a good team, but I was impressed also by Singapore, so it's going to be a tough game...

"I'm not worried but I think we should show a lot of respect to Singapore. They deserved to win (against Indonesia last Friday).

"They have two good strikers and some fast players.

"The right-back is very quick. The right winger is quick.

"They are playing very direct, good football. In the last third, they have good combinations, so we have to play very well to win the game."

In the 1-0 win over Indonesia at the National Stadium, the trident behind Ikhsan - Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak and Yasir Hanapi - all took shifts on the right flank as they interchanged positions regularly throughout the 90 minutes.

Explaining interim coach Fandi Ahmad's philosophy, Faris said: "He likes to play attacking football...

"He drills into everyone the mindset of being attack-minded, but at the same time, we have to defend as a team."

Having taken over just on Oct 27, how Eriksson will set up the Azkals is more of a mystery.

PRESSURE

However, what isn't in doubt is that the Philippines will be under increased pressure to deliver results due to their big-name coach.

Said Azkals captain Phil Younghusband: "I was a 15-year-old boy in England watching Sven manage England. With his track record, he is one of the best managers in the world.

"To have him here in the Philippines, everyone feels very proud and honoured...

"When you're bringing in someone with Sven's experience and coaching calibre, expectations will rise.

"Naturally, people will expect results straightaway."

Eriksson, who signed a six-month contract and will also helm the side at next year's Asian Cup Finals, had said he was targeting a place in the final of the biennial Asean tournament.

The Serie A, Uefa Cup and Cup Winners' Cup-winning coach admits he lacks knowledge of South-east Asian football, but highlighted that most of his Azkals side received their formative education in European club football, where he spent the bulk of his coaching career.

Said Eriksson: "I did a bit of coaching in Thailand and helped the (BEC Tero Sasana) team there some years ago, but yes, I have little experience in South-east Asia.

"But I think if you have been in Europe, Asia, Africa, and (Central) America, football is the same all over the world.

"The Philippine team is, of course, an Asian team but it's also influenced (by Europe), with many of the players having a footballing education in Europe when they were young, so I don't think it will be a big problem.

"Also, (my assistants) have good knowledge of football in this part of the world."

Tonight's match will be screened "live" at Our Tampines Hub and ACE The Place Community Club at Woodlands Avenue 1, with fans standing to win tickets for the Lions' next home match against Timor-Leste at the National Stadium on Nov 21.

