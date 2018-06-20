European trials beckon for Irfan and Ikhsan

Irfan Fandi (left) training at Bishan Stadium, where they play an Under-23 friendly against Myanmar today.

Towering at 1.88m, he is one of the domestic league's most imposing defenders, but Irfan Fandi will be making extra visits to the gym over the next two weeks to prepare for next month's trials in England and Portugal.

The centre-back is heeding the advice by super agent Jorge Mendes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo during their meeting last Saturday.

The Portuguese duo - who are friends of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, owner of La Liga club Valencia - were in Singapore for a holiday.

They have offered to help Irfan, 20, and his younger brother Ikhsan, 19, to secure trials in Europe and even shared tips with them.

Said Irfan: "They just asked me to prepare well mentally and physically. I have about two weeks before I go so, during this time, I'll be going for more gym sessions and getting myself focused before I leave."

In March, Irfan and Ikhsan both got a taste of what it is like to play for European clubs.

The brothers had trials at Dutch club FC Groningen, where their father and Singapore Under-23 coach Fandi made a name for himself in the 1980s.

The brothers have no made secret of their desire to follow in their father's footsteps.

Irfan said he has gained important lessons from his previous trials, which have helped him become a better player.

He said: "The players overseas are a lot better technically, mentally and physically. They have a very strong will and a passion for football. They base their life on football and they would do anything in training.

There's positive pressure. It's a good thing for us because we need to prove ourselves. Irfan Fandi on tonight's Under-23 friendly with Myanmar

"After I came back, I tried to tell the boys how it is like there, so they can learn to give their best in training. In Singapore, the situation is hard because of school and stuff. Overseas, they have school too, so it's not an excuse not to work hard."

Before he goes off, Irfan hopes to do well in the Singapore U-23s' friendly against Myanmar U-23 today.

The Young Lions are still hoping to secure an Asian Games berth after they were left out of the initial list by Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) last month.

Tonight's game, which was arranged last week, could give them a helping hand in that.

In their previous friendly in March, they lost 3-0 to the Indonesia U-23 at the National Stadium.

But Irfan is feeling optimistic about tonight's game, saying: "I know all the boys are in good form. There's positive pressure. It's a good thing for us because we need to prove ourselves."

While they still dream of getting SNOC's nod, Singapore U-23 coach Fandi does not want his charges to be caught up with qualification.

Instead, he wants them to just focus on playing their best.

He said: "It's just another game, we have to give our best. The important thing, whatever the result is, they must feel the hunger of playing for the national team.

"It's a good opportunity for us to rise and try. It doesn't matter if we go or not, but it's an opportunity for us to show the talent and, hopefully, the selectors will see."

The U-23s will be without Ikhsan, Taufiq Muqminin and Adam Swandi due to injury, but Fandi is not worried.

He said: "A few players are not here, but we can still play attractive football.

"We have a good blend of senior and junior players so, hopefully, the older ones can guide the younger ones.

"The camaraderie, the eagerness you can see in training is a positive sign."