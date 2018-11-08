Ex-Philippines coach: I'll be surprised if Lions reach semis

Simon McMenemy, who coaches Indonesian club Bhayangkara FC, picks Indonesia midfielders Evan Dimas and Stefano Lilipaly as the men to watch.

Former Philippines coach Simon McMenemy believes Singapore will not make it through to the knockout stages of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup.

The Scot is well-versed in Asean football, having led the Azkals to their first-ever semi-final berth at the Suzuki Cup in 2010. He has also coached club sides in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines - winning league titles in the latter two nations.

GROUP B SINGAPORE INDONESIA

McMenemy, 40, believes it will be a three-way tussle between Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines in the tough Suzuki Cup Group B, which kicks off tomorrow. Singapore and Timor-Leste make up the group.

No disrespect to Singapore, but I'll be surprised Simon McMenemy

"Expectations are sky high in Indonesia, most of the country is expecting another final appearance. Even the semi-finals will be seen as a disappointment," the coach of 2017 Indonesian league champions Bhayangkara FC told The New Paper.

"I think there will be a three-way battle in Group B. It will likely be Thailand and either Indonesia or the Philippines who will go through.

"I expect Indonesia to come out of the group, but it will depend on their final match against the Philippines.

"They will beat Singapore and Timor-Leste, so if they beat the Azkals, they will qualify.

LOWDOWN ON INDONESIA Suzuki Cup record The Merah Putih have lost more finals than any team in the tournament's history, falling at the final

hurdle in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010 and 2016. Recent form Indonesia have lost only to Iceland this year. The Merah Putih played the World Cup debutants twice in

January, losing 6-0 and 4-1. Their Under-23s reached the Round of 16 of the Asian Games in August

before losing to eventual semi-finalists United Arab Emirates.

"There's a bit of pressure on the Philippines with the arrival of Sven-Goran Eriksson (as national coach), especially since they underperformed in the last tournament.

"And there are question marks over how many games Cardiff (City) will release (goalkeeper) Neil Etheridge for.

"I think the winner of the competition will come from this group, so it will be tough for Singapore and Timor-Leste.

"No disrespect to Singapore, but I will be surprised if they make it out of the group, based on what Indonesia and Thailand have shown recently."

The War Elephants reached the final group stage of Asian qualifying for June's World Cup, while 16 members of the Merah Putih's 23-man Suzuki Cup squad come from the Under-23 side that reached the Round of 16 of the Asian Games in August, before bowing out on penalties.

Looking ahead to Singapore's tournament opener against Indonesia at the National Stadium tomorrow, McMenemy believes the Lions will be up against a side that transitions quickly from back to front.

Describing Indonesia's style, he said: "They are likely to play something like a 4-2-3-1 with Evan Dimas as one of the deeper midfielders, quick wide men and Beto Goncalves probably up front.

"Indonesia have some good ball players, but their style is not to hold possession but to get the ball to wide areas quickly."

He added that the team's key men will be Evan and naturalised players Beto and Stefano Lilipaly.

Said McMenemy: "Evan is one of the best midfield players in South-east Asia in terms of passing the ball forward and making things happen...

"Indonesia have also done well in their selection of naturalised players. They have put a lot of trust in Lilipaly and he has repaid it.

"There are not many players like him in the region who can grab the game by the scruff of the neck like he does. He is vocal and can drive his team forward with (the strength of) his character.

"And in Beto they have a foreign-born striker up front, which no team in the region, besides the Philippines whose squad are mostly foreign-born, have at the moment.

"He's experienced (at 37) and a very good finisher. Get the ball to him around the box and he is dangerous."

However, Indonesia's preparations have not been ideal, with coach Luis Milla abruptly quitting on Oct 21. His assistant and former national player Bima Sakti has since replaced him.

McMenemy believes Indonesia's Suzuki Cup chances will hinge on the former midfielder's game management.

He explained: "Will he be able to recognise if his formation is not working and know how to tweak it, because maybe Bima might be still a bit inexperienced in in-game coaching."