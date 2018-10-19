Ex-S.League player and coach Stewart dies at 52

A leader who always had his players' welfare at heart.

That, in a nutshell, summed up former S.League coach and player Darren Stewart, who died in Australia on Thursday at the age of 52.

The former Australia international, who made his name as a tough-tackling defender in his playing days, came to this region in 1993, when he played for Johor FA. In 1999, he joined Balestier Central, who are now known as Balestier Khalsa, before hanging up his boots in 2001.

Stewart then became a coach, moving up the ranks as assistant coach at Geylang United, now known as Geylang International, before becoming head coach at three clubs - Gombak United (2009-2011), Balestier (2012-2013) and Woodlands Wellington (2014).

Former Geylang coach Scott O'Donell, who had Stewart as his assistant in 2004 and 2005, was among those who were greatly saddened by the news.

"He was my best mate and we kept in regular contact. He was a person that I knew that I could trust and I knew I could talk to him about anything. I last spoke to him on Monday," said O'Donell, who is now technical director of the Australian Capital Territory state federation, also known as Capital Football.

"I will miss him greatly. I don't think he realised how well-respected he was as a person and as a coach. He always put his players first and would do anything for them. He has left us too soon."

Former defender Jaslee Hatta, who was Stewart's captain at Gombak and Balestier, told The Straits Times that Stewart was a special guy who looked after the players on and off the field.

As a result, his charges always played for him and often managed to punch above their weight.

Balestier goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam recalled how Stewart's words of encouragement kept him in football when he suffered a serious knee injury in 2010.

Stewart's last major coaching job was with the Maldives national team in 2016.

His wake will be held on Saturday (Oct 20, from noon) and Sunday at Blk 89, Geylang Bahru Industrial Estate, #01-2738.

Stewart, who was divorced, is survived by his son and daughter.