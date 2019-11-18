Fareez Farhan in, Faris Ramli out for Yemen game
Hougang United forward Fareez Farhan has been called up to replace Faris Ramli for the Lions' World Cup qualifier against Yemen tomorrow.
Faris, who had signed for Terengganu, was unable to link up with the Lions for the match in Muharraq, Bahrain, due to an urgent family matter, the Football Association of Singapore said yesterday.
The match against Yemen, which kicks off at 11pm tomorrow, will be shown live on MediaCorp's Toggle platform. The Lions will be hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat, having lost last month's qualifiers against Saudi Arabia (3-0) and Uzbekistan (3-1), and last week's friendly with Qatar (2-0).
South Korean teen golfer Kim Joo Hyung bags title
South Korean teenage golfer Kim Joo Hyung yesterday became the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he won the shortened Panasonic Open India by one stroke from local challengers Shiv Kapur and S. Chikkarangappa.
The 17-year-old, who was making just his third start on the Tour this year, fired a seven-under 65 in the third and final round at the 54-hole, US$400,000 (S$544,000) tournament in Gurgaon near New Delhi to clinch the title with a 13-under 203 total.
Singapore's Jesse Yap finished joint-23rd on five-under 211, while Mardan Mamat tied for 50th with a 215 total. The event was shortened to 54 holes amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now