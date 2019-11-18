Fareez Farhan in, Faris Ramli out for Yemen game

Hougang United forward Fareez Farhan has been called up to replace Faris Ramli for the Lions' World Cup qualifier against Yemen tomorrow.

Faris, who had signed for Terengganu, was unable to link up with the Lions for the match in Muharraq, Bahrain, due to an urgent family matter, the Football Association of Singapore said yesterday.

The match against Yemen, which kicks off at 11pm tomorrow, will be shown live on MediaCorp's Toggle platform. The Lions will be hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat, having lost last month's qualifiers against Saudi Arabia (3-0) and Uzbekistan (3-1), and last week's friendly with Qatar (2-0).