Faris could be the Lions’ new playmaker

Singapore men and women footballers - (from left) Hariss Harun, Faris Ramli, Suria Priya, Nur Emilia and Jacob Mahler - showcasing the national team's latest gear.

Singapore's trickiest wide man Faris Ramli could be set to take centre stage under new national coach Fandi Ahmad.

After the Lions' 2-0 success over Fiji last month, Fandi said: "We have enough depth on the flanks… now we're looking for the No. 10."

While PKNS winger Faris Ramli made his name with his pace and skill down the flanks, last season he plundered a career-best 20 goals playing behind the striker at Home United.

In Faris' injury-enforced absence during last month's fixtures against Mauritius and Fiji, Fandi tried out Yasir Hanapi and Shahdan Sulaiman in the role of creator-in-chief.

He also has the option of playing veteran Shahril Ishak or Adam Swandi - who also missed out last month - in the playmaker's position.

Speaking at the launch of the national team's new Nike kit at sporting goods retailer Weston Corporation's Kallang Wave outlet yesterday, Faris said Fandi is considering playing him in the hole.

"Coach Fandi has been thinking about that (playing me as a No. 10), but that is up to him and the coaches," the 26-year-old told The New Paper ahead of Friday's friendly with Mongolia at Bishan Stadium.

"Wherever you put me - up front, on the left or on the right - I'm comfortable in all those positions.

"It's just a matter of gelling with the team as fast as possible and, if I'm playing in the No. 10 role, I need to gel with the striker as well.

"It'll be a new role for me in the national team, so we'll see how it goes."

Lions captain Hariss Harun, 27, saw first-hand how effective Faris can be in a central role when they were teammates at Home last season.

The Johor Darul Ta'zim midfielder believes his Malaysian Super League counterpart has the attributes to play centrally, but cautioned that playing that role at international level would be a step up.

Said Hariss: "He has the attributes, he's fast, he's tricky, but you have to understand international football is a whole new ball game.

"It requires him and all other options like Adam (Swandi) and Shahril (Ishak)... when you play between the lines, you have to think fast, also.

"Coach Fandi is looking at all options...

"If we can get the right combination and chemistry in the attacking third to make the difference and create chances, it will help the whole team out.

"Looking forward, the players also understand that now we have more opportunities to express ourselves.

"But we also have to perform our roles as a unit, both offensively and defensively."

With less than a month to the start of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup on Nov 8, it is clear the players are buying into Fandi's switch to a more attacking style after his predecessor, and newly appointed Laos coach, V. Sundramoorthy's more pragmatic fare.

TRAINING CAMP

The Lions will ramp up their preparation for the tournament with friendlies against Mongolia on Friday and Cambodia at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, before leaving for a two-week training camp in Osaka.

Fandi will announce his AFF Suzuki Cup squad after the Japan trip.

The jersey the Lions will be wearing at the tournament is less of a mystery, with yesterday's kit launch showcasing the national team's latest battle gear.

The kit was modelled by Hariss, Faris, newly minted Lion Jacob Mahler and women's team players Suria Priya and Nur Emilia.

On being included in the jersey launch, Suria said: "It's an honour, because the women's team don't get much limelight.

"It's good thing to get the opportunity to be out there for Singapore to know that we are working hard and doing something."