FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides extends contract till 2023

Jun 04, 2021 06:00 am

Football Association of Singapore's technical director Joseph Palatsides has agreed a two-year extension to his contract until 2023, the national sports association announced in a media release yesterday.

The 55-year-old Australian, who came on board in 2019, will play a key role in the Unleash The Roar project, which aims to lift the standard of Singapore football, with the "aspirational" target of qualifying for World Cup 2034.

Among Palatsides' projects is an academy accreditation system, but he added that "there is still a lot to be done".

Lions lose 4-0 to Palestine on resumption of World Cup qualifiers

