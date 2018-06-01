Singapore Football

Festival Of Football activities

Jun 01, 2018 06:00 am

Live World Cup Screenings

Most group stage matches, all knockout stages and the final

Football Tournaments

  • Daily football friendlies, OCBC Square
  • 4v4 tournament, July 7, 8 and 14, OCBC Square
  • King of the Hour (teams of 3), July 15, OCBC Square
  • Meet and greet with Singapore Premier League players from Home United and Young Lions
  • Table Football Championships, June 23 and 24, Sports Hub Library

Fun Football Activities

  • Football-themed Museum Exhibits, Singapore Sports Museum
  • Penalty Shoot-out, July 14 and 15, OCBC Square
  • Pool Football, June 18 to July 15, Kallang Wave Mall
  • Footvolley Exhibition Matches and Clinics, July 7 and 8, Beach Volleyball Court
  • Football Fan Scavenger Hunt, July 7

Entertainment

  • Weekend Parties, every Friday to Sunday, OCBC Square
  • Junior Playcation, June 14
  • Lunchtime movie screenings, June 16, 23, 24 and 30, July 7 and 15, OCBC Square

Fitness Activities

  • Experience Sports FIT-Sessions, June 25 to July 15, OCBC Square
  • Glow DanceJam, July 15, OCBC Square

Other Activities

  • Dad's Day Out, June 16 and 17, OCBC Square
  • ActiveSG Football Academy, OCBC Square
  • UFC Activities, June 20, 22 and 23, OCBC Square
  • SportCares Youth Camp by SportSG, July 6

