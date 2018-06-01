Festival Of Football activities
Live World Cup Screenings
Most group stage matches, all knockout stages and the final
Football Tournaments
- Daily football friendlies, OCBC Square
- 4v4 tournament, July 7, 8 and 14, OCBC Square
- King of the Hour (teams of 3), July 15, OCBC Square
- Meet and greet with Singapore Premier League players from Home United and Young Lions
- Table Football Championships, June 23 and 24, Sports Hub Library
Fun Football Activities
- Football-themed Museum Exhibits, Singapore Sports Museum
- Penalty Shoot-out, July 14 and 15, OCBC Square
- Pool Football, June 18 to July 15, Kallang Wave Mall
- Footvolley Exhibition Matches and Clinics, July 7 and 8, Beach Volleyball Court
- Football Fan Scavenger Hunt, July 7
Entertainment
- Weekend Parties, every Friday to Sunday, OCBC Square
- Junior Playcation, June 14
- Lunchtime movie screenings, June 16, 23, 24 and 30, July 7 and 15, OCBC Square
Fitness Activities
- Experience Sports FIT-Sessions, June 25 to July 15, OCBC Square
- Glow DanceJam, July 15, OCBC Square
Other Activities
- Dad's Day Out, June 16 and 17, OCBC Square
- ActiveSG Football Academy, OCBC Square
- UFC Activities, June 20, 22 and 23, OCBC Square
- SportCares Youth Camp by SportSG, July 6
