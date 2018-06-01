Festival Of Football activities

Live World Cup Screenings

Most group stage matches, all knockout stages and the final

Football Tournaments

Daily football friendlies, OCBC Square

4v4 tournament, July 7, 8 and 14, OCBC Square

King of the Hour (teams of 3), July 15, OCBC Square

Meet and greet with Singapore Premier League players from Home United and Young Lions

Table Football Championships, June 23 and 24, Sports Hub Library

Fun Football Activities

Football-themed Museum Exhibits, Singapore Sports Museum

Penalty Shoot-out, July 14 and 15, OCBC Square

Pool Football, June 18 to July 15, Kallang Wave Mall

Footvolley Exhibition Matches and Clinics, July 7 and 8, Beach Volleyball Court

Football Fan Scavenger Hunt, July 7

Entertainment

Weekend Parties, every Friday to Sunday, OCBC Square

Junior Playcation, June 14

Lunchtime movie screenings, June 16, 23, 24 and 30, July 7 and 15, OCBC Square

Fitness Activities

Experience Sports FIT-Sessions, June 25 to July 15, OCBC Square

Glow DanceJam, July 15, OCBC Square

Other Activities