Fifa20: Singapore's Joel Chew raring to face Japan's Shinji Okazaki

Singapore's Joel Chew can't wait to take on Japan's Shinji Okazaki in the Stay and Play Asian Series 2020, a Fifa20 gaming tournament, today.

The Tampines Rovers midfielder, 20, had beaten Taiwan's Benson Lin 4-2 and thrashed Malaysia's Safawi Rasid 6-0 in the virtual arena earlier.

On playing against Okazaki, who clinched the 2015/16 English Premier League title with Leicester City, Chew said: "Excited to go up against a Premier League winner and can't wait to play the final game of the series."

Another Singapore representative, e-sports player Amraan Gani, had also defeated his Taiwanese and Malaysian opponents. He will be facing off against Japan's Web Nasri.

TODAY, 6PM: Singapore v Japan