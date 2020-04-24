Singapore Football

Fifa20: Singapore's Joel Chew raring to face Japan's Shinji Okazaki

Joel Chew. TNP FILE PHOTO
Apr 24, 2020 06:00 am

Singapore's Joel Chew can't wait to take on Japan's Shinji Okazaki in the Stay and Play Asian Series 2020, a Fifa20 gaming tournament, today.

The Tampines Rovers midfielder, 20, had beaten Taiwan's Benson Lin 4-2 and thrashed Malaysia's Safawi Rasid 6-0 in the virtual arena earlier.

On playing against Okazaki, who clinched the 2015/16 English Premier League title with Leicester City, Chew said: "Excited to go up against a Premier League winner and can't wait to play the final game of the series."

Another Singapore representative, e-sports player Amraan Gani, had also defeated his Taiwanese and Malaysian opponents. He will be facing off against Japan's Web Nasri.

TODAY, 6PM: Singapore v Japan

*Live on facebook.com/singaporefootball

Afiq Yunos sees the positives despite early end to Thai stint
Afiq upbeat despite ending Thai stint early

