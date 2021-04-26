Floodlight failure can’t deny Kiyoshiro Tsuboi back-to-back trebles

A second straight hat-trick by Kiyoshiro Tsuboi helped defending champions Albirex Niigata thrash Balestier Khalsa 4-1 at the Toa Payoh Stadium last night, enabling the White Swans to return to the top of the Singapore Premier League.

Albirex raced to a 3-0 lead after 53 minutes, following a brace from Tsuboi and a goal by Kuraba Kondo, before the Tigers narrowed the deficit with Sime Zuzul's 57th-minute effort.

The match was stopped in the 83rd minute due to floodlight failure. It resumed about 10 minutes later, allowing Tsuboi to complete his treble three minutes from time.

The 21-year-old has six goals in two games following his nine-minute perfect hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Tanjong Pagar United on April 17.

In last night's other game, Geylang International mustered a 4-2 win over the Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The sides were locked at 1-1 at half-time - Hami Syahin equalising for the Young Lions after Faizal Roslan's 10th-minute opener - but Geylang forged ahead through Amy Recha and a brace from Matheus Moresche, whose goals sandwiched Syed Akmal's effort for the Young Lions.