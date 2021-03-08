Former Lion Stephen Ng named national women's team coach

Former Singapore goalkeeper Stephen Ng was yesterday appointed the new coach of the national women's team on a two-year contract.

He takes over from caretaker coach Ratna Suffian, who has helmed the Lionesses since Melisa Ye's departure in Dec 2019.

Said Ng: "I am looking to develop our women players so that they can compete at the regional and international level, and I also hope to be able to grow the number of women coaches."