Former Lion Stephen Ng named national women's team coach
Former Singapore goalkeeper Stephen Ng was yesterday appointed the new coach of the national women's team on a two-year contract.
He takes over from caretaker coach Ratna Suffian, who has helmed the Lionesses since Melisa Ye's departure in Dec 2019.
Said Ng: "I am looking to develop our women players so that they can compete at the regional and international level, and I also hope to be able to grow the number of women coaches."
