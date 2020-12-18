Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir recovering from a mild stroke

Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir, 49, suffered a mild stroke on Wednesday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement yesterday.

An FAS spokesman said: "Young Lions head coach Nazri Nasir was admitted to hospital yesterday for a medical procedure and subsequently suffered a mild stroke.

"He is currently recuperating under the care of his doctors. We request that his and his family's privacy be respected during this time."

Nazri, a member of the Singapore side that who won the M-League and Malaysia Cup double in 1994, skippered the Lions from 1998 to 2003 and retired in 2008.

This season, he coached the Young Lions to seventh place in the Singapore Premier League. He is understood to be in line to take charge of the national Under-22 team at next year's SEA Games in Vietnam.