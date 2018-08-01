Four friendlies lined up for Lions

The Lions have lined up four friendlies for the next two Fifa international windows in preparation for the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup which kicks off on Nov 8.

The national team will play three home games at the Bishan Stadium over the next two months before travelling to Phnom Penh for an away friendly.

First off for interim national coach Fandi Ahmad's team are Mauritius on Sept 7.

They will then play Fiji four days later, before squaring off with Mongolia on Oct 12. All three matches kick off at 7.30pm.

The Lions will then face Cambodia at Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Oct 16.

Following that game, they will head off for an overseas training camp later that month, where they will play two more friendlies.

Said Fandi: "We have already started preparing for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with gym work with a small group of available players, and we have scheduled two field sessions in August.

"The four friendly matches will be an opportunity for me to see how well the players gel together as a team, especially for those who are playing overseas.

"These matches are also an opportunity for the boys to fight for a place in the final squad."

Lions captain Hariss Harun added: "We are excited to be gearing up for the AFF Suzuki Cup with these four friendly matches.

"With so many of us plying our trade overseas this year, these friendlies are important for us to come together and share what we have picked up this past season. "

Singapore have been drawn in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup, alongside 2016 finalists Thailand and Indonesia, the Philippines and the winners of the play-off between Brunei and Timor Leste.

The Lions will kick off their campaign against Indonesia at the National Stadium on Nov 9 before travelling to Bacolod to face the Philippines four days later.

They will then return to the National Stadium to play either Brunei or Timor Leste at the National Stadium on Nov 21 before finishing off with another away fixture against reigning champions Thailand four days later.

The Lions failed to get past the group stage in the last two tournaments.

FRIENDLIES